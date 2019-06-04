|
Betty Jane Hunt, 97, lifelong area resident, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Beehive Assisted Living Center in Fort Morgan. She was born January 19, 1922 in Fort Morgan to Foss and Helen (Parmenter) Yenne. Betty married Harold Y. Hunt on June 7, 1946 in Fort Morgan. He died in 2012. Betty worked for 20 years at the Fort Morgan Times Newspaper. She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling with her husband and playing golf. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Fort Morgan. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, her daughter, Llova Hickman, brothers, Herb and Keith Yenne, and her parents. Survivors include, her son Larry (Idette) Hunt from Aurora, Colorado, granddaughters, Lisa (Martin) Williams from Denver, Colorado, Lori (Johnny) Lam from Firestone, Colorado, grandson Bryan (Victoria) Hunt from New York City, 5 great grandchildren, son-in-law, Gordon Hickman from Denver, sister-in-law, Shirley Yenne from Brush, Colorado, and several nieces and nephews. Private Inurnment Services in Serenity Falls will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions to the may be given in Betty's name in care of the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 4, 2019