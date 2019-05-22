Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
The Sanctuary
west of town on highway 34
Fort Morgan, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Keirnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Keirnes


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Keirnes Obituary
Betty Catherine Keirnes, 87, longtime area resident, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Eben-Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush. She was born February 3, 1932 in Grover, Colorado to Roy and Lillie Goodwine. Betty attended school in Grover and graduated from Grover High School in 1951. She married Russ Keirnes on June 26, 1955. They have lived in Fort Morgan since 1956. She worked as a bookkeeper until her retirement. Betty was an avid sports fan, liked to bowl, enjoyed going to horse races, and would travel to Blackhawk from time to time. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. Survivors include daughters, Sherrie Dixon (Jerry) of Saint Libory, Nebraska, Sonja Weiss (Leonard) of Brush, Susan Thompson (Tim) of Willard, Colorado, and son, Scott Keirnes (Julie) of Fort Morgan, ten grandkids and 12 great grandkids. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Russ, who died in 2007, her parents, 5 brothers, and 1 sister. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5 until 7 pm at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30 am at The Sanctuary, west of town on highway 34, in Fort Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now