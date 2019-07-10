|
|
Betty Louise Lucas of Fort Morgan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Valley View Villa in Ft. Morgan, CO She was born June 19, 1929 to Walter and Paula (Schroeder) Breuer in Burlington, Iowa. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1948. On November 27, 1948 she married Robert (Bob) E. Lucas in Burlington and they had three children. The family moved to Fort Morgan in 1963 when Bob became principal of Ft. Morgan High School. Betty owned The Stitchery in Ft. Morgan from 1977-1994. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Morgan, The Arcturus Club, and PEO Chapter EG. She enjoyed knitting, bridge, and gardening. She was preceded in death by Bob in 1990. Survivors include a sister, Martha Anderson of Raleigh, NC; her children, Randy of Fort Collins, CO, Rob of Golden, CO, and Brian of Piedmont, OK and their spouses; 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at the United Presbyterian Church of Fort Morgan on July 18, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 10, 2019