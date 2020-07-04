Betty Margaret Burnett (Patton), age 82, of Roggen, CO, died on June 26, 2020 in Apache Junction, AZ. Betty spent her final years in the loving care of her eldest daughter, Joanie. She passed peacefully with her children at her side. Born in Ft. Morgan, CO to Thomas and Blanche Patton on March 20, 1938, Betty was raised on the farm and attended the Kiowa school, a single room schoolhouse. She married Asa Palmer on November 3, 1955 in Ft. Morgan. She spent many years as a caregiver for her grandmother and mother. She was an avid reader and early adopter of the internet. Betty was preceded in death by her sister Dorthey Ley. Betty is survived by her 3 children Joanie Keller, Michele Oechsner and Wesley Palmer; Brothers and sisters Carl Patton, Carol Rice, Jim Patton, Toby Schwindt, Ruth Collins, Ira Patton, Clyde Patton and Roy Patton; Grandchildren Bradley Cummings, Eric Cummings and Branden Walsh; Great grandchildren Anton, Audrina and Stephen Cummings, Boston and Zoey Walsh. In accordance with Betty's wishes no public services will be held. A small family ceremony will be held in the future at the family homestead in Roggen. The family of Betty wishes to extend sincere thanks to Roxanne and the entire attending staff of Thema Health services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thema Health services at http://www.themaaz.com

