|
|
Betty Ostrander Shiers, 82 of Bartlesville, Oklahoma died January 29, 2020. At her request there will be no Services, then her remains with go to Ft. Morgan CO where she is originally from. Betty is survived by her husband, Arnie; son, John DeLaney of Norman, OK; daughter, Diane Skemp of McGregor, IA; stepchildren, Myron Shiers of Tuscaloosa, Al, Roxanne Allman of Sierra Vista, AZ; eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren. Betty was active at the 55+ Activity Center and truly enjoyed her exercise classes with a close group of friends.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 1, 2020