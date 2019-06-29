|
Betty Ruth Jones, 89, of Fort Morgan, CO passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Farmersville, TX. She was born February 24, 1930 in Fort Morgan, CO to John and Dorothy (Whetstone) Murphy. Betty married Donald Ray Jones on October 1, 1945 in Littleton, CO. Betty is survived by her son, Jack Jones of Fort Morgan, CO; daughter, Dorothy Anna Marick and husband Ed of Pilot Point, TX; seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Bill Murphy of California and Russ Murphy of South Dakota; four sisters, Dorothy Fuller of Fort Collins, CO, Esther Kelley of Moorestown, TN, Rose Smithy of Raingely, CO, and Judy Sutton of LaPlata, MD; and daughter-in-law, Chris Jones of Fort Morgan, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy; husband, Donald; son, Donald Ray Jones, Jr.; five brothers, Richard, Jerry, Clarence, John, and Donnie Murphy; and two sisters, Elma Snyder and Clara Mylander. Visitation will be held 10:00AM-11:00AM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Heer Mortuaries & Crematory in Fort Morgan, CO and the funeral service will begin at 11:00AM with Ed Marick officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Fort Morgan, CO. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 29, 2019