|
|
On the evening of June 12th, 2019, Betty Jean Schott, 65, of Fort Morgan passed away peacefully surround by her family at Banner Health Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Betty was born November 16, 1953 to Alexander and Anneliese (Silz) Schott. She was a resident of Fort Morgan her whole life. Betty was the Director of Fort Morgan Head Start for 33 years. She was also a loving sister, aunt, wife, friend, and child of God. Betty was a frequent volunteer who read and donated numerous books for the Little Lambs Preschoolers class at Fort Morgan Trinity Lutheran School. She loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews, making personalized children's books, playing bingo, gardening, cooking, and the outdoors. Survivors include her six siblings, Larry Schott (Jeanette) of Fort Morgan, Gloria Oswald of Fort Morgan, Karen Barnts (Cliff) of Colombia, TN, Judith Schott (Ron) of Fort Morgan, Cindi Wiley (Roger) of Fort Morgan, and Ronald Schott of Greeley; nine nieces and nephews, Amy Alexander of Fort Morgan, Eric Schott (Evie) of Aurora, Gary Oswald of Sterling, Shelley Bail of Gill, Tracy Cross (Jerry) of Thompson Station, TN, Wendy Hayes (Matt) of Bend, OR, Ashley Schott (Brandon) of San Diego, CA, Jacob Schott (Taylor) of Lewiston, CA, and Tiffani Schott of Greeley, as well as 10 great nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents. Betty was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Morgan. Services will be held at the church, 800 Sherman Street in Fort Morgan on Wednesday, June 19th at 10:30 AM with Rev. Timothy Storck officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Fort Morgan. Memorial donations may be made in Betty's memory to Little Lambs Trinity Early Learning Center and sent to the church. The Heer Mortuary & Crematory in Fort Morgan/Brush is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 15, 2019