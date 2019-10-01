Home

Beverly Kembel Obituary
Beverly Jane Kembel, 84, lifelong area resident died peacefully in her home Sunday, September 29, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a short battle with cancer. She was born May 24, 1935 in Brush to John and Goldie Frasier. She graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1953. On February 6, 1955 she married Marvin Kembel in Fort Morgan. Marvin and Bev have six children. Connie Tormohlen(Terry), Cindy Tormohlen(Marc), Chris Ley (Martin) Don Kembel(Sheri), Carolyn Mickey Ruhl (Eric), Matt Kembel (Mackenzie); twenty grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved attending all of their activities, babysitting, running them around, but mostly spoiling them. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Fort Morgan since 1953 when she was baptized, and served in many leadership roles. She is survived by her husband Marvin, all of her children, and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, R.C. Bob Frasier, and son-in-law Jeff Mickey. There will be a visitation Thursday, October 3rd from 4 until 6 pm at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Funeral services are Friday, October 4th, at 11:00 am at the First Christian Church in Fort Morgan Colorado. Memorial gifts can be made to the First Christian Church in Fort Morgan Colorado
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 1, 2019
