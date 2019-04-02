Home

Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heer Mortuary
Fort Morgan, CO
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Heer Mortuary Chapel
Fort Morgan., CO
Bonnie Oestereick-Lopez Obituary
Bonnie L. Oestereick-Lopez, 67, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home in Fort Morgan. She was born March 3, 1952 in Sterling, Colorado to Arthur and Lola (Shapley) Oestereick. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophesy. Bonnie enjoyed playing cards, taking hikes in the mountains, knitting, and dogs. She loved horses and was very faithful to her church. Survivors include one child, Ramona Estrada (Cirildo) of Fort Morgan, 3 siblings, Karen Ames (Richard) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Janice Simmons, of Longmont, and Ardice Bourg, of Firestone, grandchildren, Desirae Airheart, Joel Estrada, Eric Estrada, and Adriana Estrada, and 6 greatgrandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by her sister Cathy Shoemaker, and her parents. There will be a visitation on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5 until 7 pm at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Funeral Services will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in the Prairie View Cemetery in Stoneham, Colorado.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 2, 2019
