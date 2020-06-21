Bradley Howard Jacobson, 62, of Windsor, CO passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 at his residence. Brad was born in Goodland, Kansas to Carol Sanderson and Grace Lorene (Andrews) Jacobson on July 15, 1957. He went to school at Wiggins High School and graduated in 1975. He married Jeannie (Snyder) on September 15, 1979 in Wiggins, CO. He graduated from the Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy in 1978. He worked as a Police Officer for Fort Morgan and was part of the Duty Sheriff's office in Morgan County and an EMT. He was a veteran and served in the United States Navy. He retired after 30 years in the car business as an entrepreneur. He was involved in the Greeley Elks. He enjoyed riding Harleys, hunting and fishing, traveling to Mexico and on cruises, scuba diving and making his famous green chili. Brad is survived by his wife Jeannie Jacobson of Windsor, CO; daughter Heather Jacobson of Fort Collins, CO; son Stephan Jacobson of Fort Collins, CO; brother Doug (Vicky) Jacobson of Lonetree, CO; sister Debbie (David) Van Dam of Greeley, CO as well as many nieces and nephews. Brad is preceded in death by his father Carol Sanderson Jacobson. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on June 25, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the "Colorado Parks and Wildlife" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Family and friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

