Brenda Kissler
Brenda Kay (Crum) Kissler, 60, of Fort Morgan, passed from this life on September 14, 2020 at the East Morgan County Hospital in Brush. Brenda was born on January 3, 1960 in Hutchinson, KS to Chester Roy Crum & Bertha Pauline (Hallda) Crum. The family moved to Greeley when Brenda was three years old. She completed her schooling in Keenesburg at Weld Central Junior/Senior High School. Brenda moved to Fort Morgan in 1982 where she met and then married, James Kissler, on November 15, 1986. The couple ran a hay harvesting business for many years. Brenda enjoyed her rose bushes, crocheting, and she was an avid reader. Family was always important to Brenda; she went to every family function that she could. Although she was on dialysis for the past 15 years, and not in the best health, she maintained a positive, pleasant attitude. Brenda leaves behind her husband, James Kissler of Fort Morgan; her sisters, LaRoyce (Ed) Eskew of Brush and Lesley Crum of Greeley; and her brother, Raymond (Nancy) Crum of Byers; also, her mother-in-law, Doris Kissler; and sister-in-law, Lorrie (Mark) Anderson, all of Fort Collins, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, and an uncle. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents; and her brother, William "Bill" Crum. A memorial service to honor Brenda's life will be Friday, September 18th at 11:00AM at the Church of Christ, 810 Edmunds Street in Brush. Services will conclude at the church. Private Inurnment will be in Serenity Falls Columbarium in Fort Morgan. Friends may make memorial donations to the Church of Christ in Brush.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
