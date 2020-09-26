1/1
Brenda Pineda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Alejandra Pineda, 21, passed away, Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born September 15, 1999 in Bernalillo, New Mexico to Eduardo & Florita (Pineda) Molina. Brenda enjoyed listening to music. She was a very organized person, and always kept her apartment spotlessly clean. She is survived by her parents, Eduardo & Florita; and her brothers and sisters, Brandan Pineda, Alan Pineda, Daniella Palma, Camila Palma and Celeste Molina, all of Fort Morgan. Visitation will be Monday, September 28th from 5 - 7 PM at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 29th at 10:30 AM the Nueva Creacion Foursquare Church, 929 E. Burlington Ave. in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heer Mortuaries & Crematory - Fort Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heer Mortuaries & Crematory - Fort Morgan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved