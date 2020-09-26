Brenda Pineda

Brenda Alejandra Pineda, 21, passed away, Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born September 15, 1999 in Bernalillo, New Mexico to Eduardo & Florita (Pineda) Molina. Brenda enjoyed listening to music. She was a very organized person, and always kept her apartment spotlessly clean. She is survived by her parents, Eduardo & Florita; and her brothers and sisters, Brandan Pineda, Alan Pineda, Daniella Palma, Camila Palma and Celeste Molina, all of Fort Morgan. Visitation will be Monday, September 28th from 5 - 7 PM at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 29th at 10:30 AM the Nueva Creacion Foursquare Church, 929 E. Burlington Ave. in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan.

