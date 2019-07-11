|
|
Carl was a loving husband to Martha and devoted father to their five children: Carl, Samuel, Daniel, Roseann, and Patricia Ann. Carl J. Scalise, passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, June 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Carl was born on December 1, 1922 in Rockford, Illinois to Carlo Scalise and Rosalia Abbate. He graduated from Central High School in Rockford. Carl and Martha DiBenedetto met while in grade school when Martha and her friends watched Carl and his friends play baseball at South Park. One day he gave her a ride home on his bicycle. That was the beginning of a long, loving relationship. After courting and falling in love with Martha, Carl asked Martha's parents for her hand in marriage and they were eventually wed on December 26, 1942 at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Carl began his career at the Rockford Register Star, in the Circulation Department, where he worked for 40 years, until his retirement in 1983. During that time, Carl and Martha raised their three sons, Carl "Sonny," Samuel "Bud", Daniel, and daughters, Roseann and Patricia Ann. Carl enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends, in addition to skeet shooting and target practice with bow and arrow. Carl also had a passion for sketching, drawing, and painting, as well as wood carving. Family members cherish the amazing wood carvings he gifted throughout the years. He also enjoyed gardening and bird watching, especially hummingbirds, and could name many different species. Every summer Carl and Martha would take their children, and later their grandchildren, to one lake or another, to enjoy fishing, boating, and swimming. The evenings were spent playing card and board games with the family, including Dominoes, Kings in the Corner, poker, and the infamous Rummy Royal. Carl was a faithful member of St. Anthony of Padua parish and enjoyed helping prepare for their annual Saint Joseph Altar, as well as that of his daughter Rosie, which in recent years has also served as a biannual family reunion. He was a fun-loving baker of countless cookies, was a master pignulati maker and builder, talented cake decorator, and was known as the "Figgy Man," filling endless fig cookies. Preceded in death by his parents, Carlo, Rosalia and step-mother Lillian, brothers Joseph and Alex, and sisters Josephine Naretta, Pearl Podgorny, and Rose, as well as the love of his life, Martha. He is survived by one sister, Priscilla Cassaro, and by his five children: Carl II (Sharon), Sam (Margee), Dan (Merlene), Patricia (John) Steinkamp, Rosie (Craig) Sheridan; 14 grandchildren: Carl Scalise III (Robin); Crystal Wolford (Shane Crozier), Trisha Wolford (Tim Tharp), Marta (Chad) Sheridan, Carlo (Yazmin) Scalisi; Karl Steinkamp, Nick Steinkamp, Chris (Angela) Steinkamp; Heather (Arthur) Rubio; Tricia Sheridan (Blazey Onyango); Tiffany (Leo) Villarreal; Eric (Lisa) Drake; Matthew (Carie) Shealy; fourteen great grandchildren: Nicole (Michael) Lashock, Carl Scalise IV; Nolan Crozier; Danny Sheridan; Riannon Perez, Maica (Justin) Casey, Alejandro Perez; Darren and Mason Drake; Alana, Marik and Chloe Shealy; and three great-great grandchildren: MJ Lashock; Bennett and Reed Casey. A funeral service was held on Friday, June 28th at St. Anthony's Church at 10:30am.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Anthony's Church. The family expresses their thanks and sincere appreciation to the staff of OSF Home Health Care and especially to Nurse Sara Balentyne who cared for our father, Nanu, Big Nanu with true kindness, compassion, and dedication.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 11, 2019