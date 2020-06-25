Carol Beth "Betsy" Horn
1969 - 2020
Carol Beth Horn "Betsy", age 50, of Weldona CO, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Northern Colorado Medical Hospital. Betsy was born November 7, 1969 in Glen Springs, Colorado. Betsy grew up and attended school in Fort Collins, Colorado. Betsy was married to David Horn; they were married for 24 years. Betsy is survived by her husband and children; Andrea (Dupree) Lindsay, Anisha Luna, Josh (Samantha) Luna, Autum, Stormie, and Zoe Horn; her nine grandchildren; Sisters: Rhonda Kimbro, and Debbie Brewer; as well as many nieces and nephews. Betsy loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Betsy worked at the Jackson Lake Marina for 3 years and worked with Rhonda in landscaping for 5 years. Betsy is preceded in death by her parents, Patricia Stevens and Zane Kimbro; sisters: Cindy Lease and Sharon Chopp; brother-in-law: Jim Lease. A memorial donation account has been set up at, High Plains Bank under the name "Betsy Horn Memorial Fund" The funeral services will be held privately due to the pandemic circumstances.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
