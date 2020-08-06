Carolyn Kaiser passed away August 2, 2020 at Eben Ezer Luthern Care Center in Brush, CO. Carolyn DeLora (Templin) Kaiser was born June 26, 1933 in Hoehne, Colorado near Trinidad in an adobe farmhouse on the family farm which was homesteaded by her grandfather. She was born to Stella (Canterbury) and John Wesley Templin, the third of four children. She was raised at Hoehne until 1941 when the family moved to Oregon where her father worked in defense plants and helped build housing in the Portland area. In 1943 the family moved to California for a year and then back to Fort Collins, Colorado, then to a farm at Wiggins, Colorado. Carolyn attended high school at Wiggins, Keenesburg, and graduated from Kersey High School in 1951. She was a Cheerleader, Editor of the School Yearbook and Valedictorian of her graduating class, winning a scholarship to college. She attended and graduated from Central Business College in Denver in 1952. She was married to Irvin Ray Kaiser on November 18, 1951, in the Greeley Methodist Church. They lived in San Diego California during the Korean War Years until her husband's discharge from the US Navy in 1954, when they moved back to Wiggins and then Fort Morgan in 1956. In 1951 she worked for an accounting firm in downtown Denver for a short while. Her next job was for the 11th Naval District in San Diego while her husband was in the service, and then she started her career with the State of Colorado, Department of Labor and Employment in Ft. Morgan in 1956. She worked at the Job Service Center for 44 years exactly, retiring on Sept 1, 2000. During her time there she worked in every job in the office from her start as a stenographer, then secretary, chief administration clerk, interviewer, veteran's representative, Assistant Manager, and the last 5 years as Director of the Ft. Morgan Job Service Center and the 10-County Northeastern Colorado area, also supervising offices in Sterling, Yuma, Limon, and Burlington. Carolyn and her husband had two children, Peggy Diane, born in San Diego and Gary Lee, born in Ft. Morgan. Mrs. Kaiser was a member of the United Methodist Church of Ft. Morgan and a member of the choir and traveled on mission trips to Kenya, Africa twice, and to Denver and to the Methodist Disaster Center in Louisiana. She was an active member of the Ft. Morgan Lions Club, since 1993, serving as President, Treasurer, Zone Chairman, Historian, District Representative and song leader on the local level, and Co-chairman of the Women's Membership and Leadership Committee on the District level. She also served on the local club's Board of Directors and was a member and Vice President of the Lions Foundation Board. Carolyn was a member of Post 2551 VFW Auxiliary, The Red Hat Society, and the Pricilla-Lydia Circle of the United Methodist Women. Professionally, she was a member of IAPES (International Association of Personnel in Employment Security) since 1956 and the Historian of that group, as well as District Representative and other offices through the years. She also belonged to CERA (Colorado Employees Retirement Association). Carolyn was always contributing and joining in and worked from an early age (taking on her brother's paper route when she was only 8). She worked on the school paper, was a cheerleader in 3 different high schools and had many hobbies and interests thru the years, including water skiing, boating, and fishing. Carolyn especially loved to travel and visited many countries and states on her many trips. She enjoyed following her grand kids to their sporting events and was their greatest supporter. Carolyn enjoyed working on her home and yard, scrapbooking, and always had dogs and cats to care for. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Irvin Kaiser in 1994, her older brother Alton, and older sister Iris and her younger sister Martha. She is survived by her daughter Peggy Kaiser-Mahardy of Hobe Sound, FL and son Gary Kaiser of Ft. Morgan, CO. She also has 4 grandsons, Tyler Armstrong of Hobe Sound, FL, Ryan Kaiser of Firestone, CO, Kyle Kaiser stationed in Norway, and Robert Kaiser stationed in San Diego, CA. She has 3 great granddaughters, Sydney and Madison Armstrong of Hobe Sound, FL and Brinley Kaiser of Firestone, CO. She also has 4 great grandsons, Caleb and John Kaiser of San Diego, CA, and Rowen and Barrett Kaiser of Firestone, CO. Services will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Fort Morgan United Methodist Church at 10:30 AM. Concluding services and interment will be in Memory Gardens at 11:30 AM. Because of the COVID 19 recommendations, social distancing will be expected and if you wish to have a seat at the cemetery please bring your own chair.

