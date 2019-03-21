|
|
Carolyn Kay Whaley, 53, lifelong area resident, passed away, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Centennial Health Nursing Home in Greeley. She was born June 16, 1965 in Fort Morgan to Robert and Yvonne (Fritz) Whaley. Carolyn was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Fort Morgan. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, crafting, and drawing. Carolyn was a people person, and people enjoyed being around her. Survivors include her parents Robert and Yvonne Whaley of Fort Morgan, daughter, Nesia Whaley of Fort Morgan, brothers, Robbie Whaley of Lubbock, Texas, and Rick Whaley (Melinda) of Fort Morgan, nieces, Tandee and Chelsea Whaley, and nephew, Grant Marini. Carolyn was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Whaley. No memorial services are scheduled at this time.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 21, 2019