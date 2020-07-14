1/1
Catherine Zwetzig
Catherine (Dayton) Zwetzig, 93, longtime Fort Morgan resident, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Valley View Villa Care Center in Fort Morgan. Catherine was born February 3, 1927 in Brawley, California to Peter and Esther (Kuns) Dayton. She attended North End (School) in Calipatria and graduated from Mercy College of Nursing in San Diego. On September 25, 1949 she married Edward Zwetzig in Chula Vista, California and moved to Fort Morgan where Catherine worked at Miss Dyer's Community Hospital for 2 years and later worked part-time at the Fort Morgan Community Hospital for 40 years. Catherine was a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (Shepherd of the Plains Lutheran Church). Survivors include her children, Rosemary Thompson (Roger) of Eaton, Patricia Baker (Steve) of Woodrow, James Zwetzig (Kim) of Fort Morgan, and David Zwetzig who lives in Wickenburg, Arizona; 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband Edward, brother David, and her parents. There will be a public visitation Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5 until 7 pm at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Private Graveside Services with immediate family will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Memorial Gifts can be given to either the Shepherd of the Plains Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
