Charles William Schiller, 93, of Fort Morgan, passed away, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Colorado Plains Medical Center. He was born April 5, 1927 in Garber, OK to Charles & Emma (Maley) Schiller. He grew up in Garber where he attended schools and graduated from Garber Public High School in May of 1940. Chuck enlisted in the service in May of 1945, serving in the Navy, eventually being assigned to a ship mounted machine gun crew on the USS Power (DD839). He was honorably discharged in August of 1946 as a Seaman First Class and received the Victory Medal for his service. Chuck made his home in Fort Morgan in 1948 and married Donna Griffin on July 16, 1949 in Denver. He farmed dryland wheat, barley, and millet south of town and worked various jobs during the crop growing season or when harvest was less than desirable for a sustained family income. Chuck's career eventually moved from farming to the oilfield pumping service. Chuck & Donna ran a small oilfield company until 1998 when they retired and Chuck took care of Donna until her passing. After Donna's death in 1998, Chuck continued to live in their home where they raised their family. Chuck was a life member of the B.P.O.E. #1143, Fort Morgan. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing cards; especially Cribbage and Bridge. He also had a passion for arrow heads which he found while farming and working at all of the pumping sites. Perhaps his favorite pastime was enjoying the company of dear friends over a good cocktail and hosting his children and grandchildren for Christmas Eve at his home every year. Chuck is survived by his four children and their spouses, Scott (Judy) Schiller of Springfield, MO, Dan (Jan) Schiller of Fort Morgan, Kurt (Phyllis) Schiller of Wheatland, WY, and Sue (Tyler) Iungerich of Fort Morgan; also, his sister, Patsy (Jim) McWilliams of Edmond, OK; his brother, Richard (Marilyn) Ehlers of Oklahoma City, OK, 14 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Emma Schiller; his loving wife, Donna Beth (Griffin) Schiller; and three sisters, Dorothy Schiller, Betty (Art) Patterson, and Mildred Lanning. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held Wednesday, November 18th at 2:00 PM in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan with social distancing observed. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Chuck to the charity of the donor's choice
.