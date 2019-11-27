Home

Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer
Fort Morgan, CO
Charles Thompson


1977 - 2019
Charles Eben Thompson, 42, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan. He was born August 31, 1977 in Fort Morgan to Charles and Linda (Weimer) Thompson. Charles enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles, was an Oakland Raider fan, and liked to fire up the barbeque from time to time. He loved his family, and they were very important to him, especially his children, Chase and Taylor. Survivors include his grandmother Isabell Thompson of Goodrich, father, Charles Thompson, of Weldona, mother, Linda Neuburger, of Loveland, sisters, Terresa Lauck (Charlie) of Fort Morgan, Stacy Thompson (Paul Mendoza) of Loveland, and Kyle Thompson (Casie) of Weldona, and 8 nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by his grandfather, Francis B. Thompson, his grandfather and grandmother, Abe and Hazel Weimer, and a nephew. Memorial Services will be Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Fort Morgan. Services will conclude at the church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Nov. 27, 2019
