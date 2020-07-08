Charline (Hamann) Schauermann, age 83, died on June 10, 2020. Charline was born at home in Audubon, Iowa to Duke and Ruth Hamann on February 20, 1937. She attended elementary school in Audubon and eventually moved to Fort Morgan, Colorado, where she graduated from Fort Morgan High School.



In 1955 Charline married Melvin Schauermann. They farmed northeast of Fort Morgan and raised three children together. She enjoyed farming, driving tractor, playing bridge, bowling, riding her horse and waterskiing. Her hobbies were sewing, reading and photography. Charline and Melvin divorced after 26 years of marriage.



Charline was a hard worker and had many occupations over the years including jobs at Safeway, Hardees, and managing an apartment complex in Fort Morgan. Her favorite job was at the Coffee Break Shop where she worked for many years. She loved eating the donuts and rolls. She would share and gather stories while visiting with the patrons.



In 1987 she married Rodney Hedin. She began working as the secretary for Hedin Trucking. Together they, along with their two dogs Tiger and Lily, toured the US in their motor home collecting photos to share with their family and friends. Winters were spent in their home in Casa Grande, AZ. They divorced later but remained good friends.



For the last 12 years, Charline resided in Littleton, CO at the home of her daughter Debora. There she enjoyed tending to the flower gardens and feeding and watching the birds and squirrels. Most of all, she enjoyed family gatherings, holidays and parties. She loved attending Beatles tribute concerts, singing and dancing. Most recently, she enjoyed the annual family Pirate Parties where the pirate ship was named in her honor, the S.S. Charrrgh.



Charline will be remembered as a funny, feisty, strong woman with a great laugh. She will be remembered as a story-teller and the family historian. Her collection of photos, and the tales that go along with them, is expansive, dating back for generations. She will be remembered as a lover of animals; a very large soft spot in her heart was reserved for dogs, cats, birds, squirrels, and horses. She will be remembered as a mother with high expectations, a grandmother with a mischievous side, and a great-grandmother with a warm heart and a quest for a good time. She was known as the "infamous" Nanny Char.



Charline is survived by three children-Debora Schauermann of Littleton, Jeff (Richelle) Schauermann, and Danette (Jay) Marshall, both of Fort Morgan; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; five siblings-Rick (Rhonda) Hamann of Fort Morgan; Gary (Raenette) Hamann, Chuck (Margie) Hamann, both of Loveland; Connie (Carl) Goodwin of Littleton; Laura (Chuck) Lenhardt of Grand Junction.



Inurnment and a family service will be held at a later date. Cheers and Love.

