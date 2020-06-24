Charlotte Jean Tibbetts Gaut, 94, peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 9th, in Woodbridge, Virginia. Born in Fort Morgan, Colorado on April 19th, 1926, to Ray and Estelle Tibbetts, Charlotte grew up there with her sister, Raedeen, and two brothers, Donald and Richard. She graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1944 and briefly attended Monmouth College before transferring to Colorado College where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. While there she met a fellow student and her future husband, Robert (Bob) Gaut, working in the cafeteria kitchen. In 1948, she married the love of her life after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. Bob's career took Charlotte and their growing family from Colorado to Wyoming, Kansas, Virginia, New Jersey and Michigan before retiring to Williamsburg, Virginia. In each new place, Charlotte created a lovely, warm and happy home. She was a devoted mother to her and Bob's four children, Mary, Barbara, Jim and Ray. She encouraged, helped and taught them to develop a strong character, compassion for all and a deep faith. Charlotte embodied kindness and gentility, so much so that it was commonly noted by everyone around her even to her last day. While spending time with her family brought her the greatest happiness, Charlotte enjoyed many activities. She loved the outdoors and throughout her life she liked hiking, skiing and exploring historic sites. She relished entertaining family and friends with her delicious cooking. She delighted in seeing her children and grandchildren in the numerous handmade outfits she had sewn for them. Her grandchildren, Charlotte, David and Katherine were elated when learning, playing and laughing with their Gram. Into her 80s, she was their prized playmate with whom they would swing, slide and jump rope. Because of their keen interest in U.S. history, Charlotte and Bob settled in Williamsburg, Virginia. There, Charlotte was an active volunteer for many years at Bruton Parish in Colonial Williamsburg and at the Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter at the College of William and Mary. Her unwavering optimism, wonder and enjoyment of life were inspiring to the entire family. Charlotte was preceded in death by her adoring and beloved husband of 66 years, Robert Gaut and her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Moxley (Jim) of Manassas, VA, her daughter Barbara Gaut of Williamsburg, VA, her son, James R. Gaut, (Laurie) of Germantown, TN, and her son Ray R. Gaut of Arlington, VA. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Charlotte Gage (Derek), David Moxley and Katherine Gaut and great-grandchildren, Samuel and Josue Gage. Funeral services and internment for Charlotte will be at Bruton Parish Episcopal Church in Williamsburg, Virginia at a date still to be determined. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Bruton Parish.

