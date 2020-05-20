Cheryl Baumgartner
Cheryl L. Baumgartner, 76, of Wiggins, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after her extended failing health. She was born November 1, 1943 in Imperial, NE to Chester & Corina Popp. The family moved to the Goodrich area where she attended Weldon Valley Schools until they moved to Fort Morgan. Cheryl graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1962. She met the love of her life, Stan, at a Dutch Hop in Weldona and they later married on November 29, 1964 in Fort Morgan. Stan & Cheryl lived in Fort Morgan for a brief time before making their home in Wiggins in 1968. Together, they established and operated Wiggins Auto Supply for many years until their retirement. Cheryl also owned and operated The Treasure Chest in Fort Morgan for over 20 years. Cheryl's passion was her family and her many friends. She never knew a stranger and she was always the first person to offer a helping hand in any situation. She loved her grandchildren more than life itself, never missing even one event or outing of theirs through their lives. She beamed with pride at every accomplishment they achieved. Cheryl always put others needs before her own, and would give you anything she had if she thought you needed it. Knowing Cheryl meant knowing love, (it also meant that you would never go hungry), because if you ever stopped by to say "hi", it meant you were staying for dinner. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Stan Baumgartner of Wiggins; her son, Geoff (Tricia) Baumgartner of Fort Morgan; her daughter, Gina Baumgartner of Lakewood; her sister, Lynda Martin of Clermont, FL; and her grandchildren, Dylan Bender, Danea Bender, Trent Geist, Preston Peterson, and Peyton Peterson. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Devon Bender. Visitation will be today from 5 - 7 PM at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan with no more than ten people at one time. Gravesides services will be private. A celebration of life service is being planned and will be announced when social distancing guidelines are lifted. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church (specified for youth programs), 800 Sherman Street, Fort Morgan, CO 80701.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 19, 2020
Cheryl was a wonderful, giving person. I always loved visiting with her and Stan. Our sympathies and many prayers go to the family.....Cheryl will be so missed by many.
Cyndi Hofmeister
Friend
