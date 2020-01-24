|
Chris Ybarra-Rocha, 75, of Guymon passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday night, January 21, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Texas County. The daughter of Eulogio and Mary Ann (Almarez) Ybarra, Christina was born July 23, 1944 in Brush, Colorado. She grew up in Brush and attended school there. Chris and Jesse Frank Rocha were married in Ft. Morgan, Colorado. The family moved to Guymon in the early 1980's from Brush. Chris worked at Pizza Hut for 36 years, retiring in March 2017. She adored her grandkids and was known to spoil her husband. She also loved flowers and hummingbirds, and spending her free time "going dancing" which was code for playing at the casino. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters: Mary Bourquin, Virginia Edwards and Louise Mirabal; and her grandson, Codi Rocha. Survivors include her husband, Jesse Rocha of the home; two daughters: Phyllis Mongold of Amarillo, TX and Denise Rocha-Groves and husband, Dennis J. Groves of Guymon; two sons: James Rocha of San Diego, CA and Richard Rocha of Brush, CO; two granddaughters: Nicole Mongold of Omaha, NE and Jessie Rocha-Groves of Guymon; great grandson, Cedric Taylor of Omaha; three sisters: Liz Griffin, Connie Hisle and Pam Scott; five brothers: Pete, Paul, Lucky, Marty and Bennie Ybarra; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday afternoon, January 25th at 2:00 p.m. at Connection Church, 1901 N. Lelia with Pastor Anthony Aton officiating. Interment will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon. Services are under the care of Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon. Memorials in memory of Chris can be made to TAPS - Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 24, 2020