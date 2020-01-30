|
Cindy Kay Dominguez, 57, formerly of Fort Morgan, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Saint Francis Nursing Center in Colorado Springs. She was born November 24, 1962 in Fort Morgan to Joe and Julia (Baltazar) Dominguez. Cindy was a graduate of the Fort Morgan High School. She enjoyed watching soap operas and listening to music. She spent much of her time with family and friends, enjoying the mountains and outdoors. Cindy was an avid Denver Broncos fan. Survivors include her mother Julia Dominguez, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, sister, Debbie Dominguez also of Myrtle Beach, and Lawrence Dominguez who lives in the Colorado Springs area. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Joe Dominguez in 2008. Memorial Services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Services will conclude at the mortuary.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 30, 2020