Clara Fern Tripp, 93, of Fort Morgan, passed away at Valley View Villa, Monday, February 24. She was born to Fredrick and Rena Fritz in Menlo, Iowa, on May 19, 1926. She met Herman Tripp in high school in Paton, Iowa, and they were married on March 4, 1945, at Paton Methodist Church. Herman died in 2014. Clara actively worked on the family farm in livestock production and family businesses in Iowa and later in Colorado. Her family moved to a farm near Wiggins, Colorado, in 1960, where she became active in Toastmasters. Clara had a deep love of nature and the outdoors. She especially loved flowers and collected butterfly and hummingbird figurines. She had a special place in her heart for her pet cats. Her family remembers that she always put others first and was very family oriented. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Herman, and her parents. She is survived by her brother Wayne Fritz of Fort Dodge, IA, sister, Mary Steiger of Gresham, OR, two sons, Clifford (Katherine) Tripp of Grand Island, NE and Jerry (Susan) Tripp of Wiggins, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Goode of Cadiz, KY, grandchildren, David (Armanda) Tripp, Sara (Steve) Kopetzky of Wiggins, Dan (Julie) Tripp of Ft. Collins, step-grandchild, Michelle Benedict of Grand Island, NE, great-grandchildren, Jesse, Taylor, Hunter, David II, Alexander, Serenity, Morgan, Zion, Abby, Laura, and Hazel. A memorial service will be held at Heer Mortuary Chapel, in Fort Morgan, on Saturday, February 29, at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 26, 2020