Cynthia E. Kindel was born to Rosalind and John Duckett at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland. She was the eldest of five, living half of her life in the Virginia area and half of her life in Colorado. She passed away on May 10, 2019 after 58 years of life. After moving to the Denver area in 1987 with her son, Jeremiah, and after the birth of her daughter, Rachael, she eventually found her passion in healthcare, fueling her never-ending desire to serve others. Over many years and positions, she rose to become the Director of Health Information Systems at Kindred Nursing & Rehabilitation in Aurora. Cynthia was deeply involved at St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church in Aurora for two decades, where she led the parish's outreach ministry with St. Clare's Ministries, serving hot meals and essentials to homeless and working poor in central Denver. She first met her husband Bill in 2006, but they became a couple while serving together at St. Clare's. They married in 2010, dedicating their life together to the service of others through faith and ministry. They made a life together in Fort Morgan as she continued her work in Aurora. Ever the servant, she joined One Morgan County in Fort Morgan as a mentor and as a Director for eight years. Throughout her life, Cynthia maintained a deep love for music, taking pride in having been present backstage for many iconic musicians of the era. Her unbounded love for others never ceased and her sharp mind always pushed her to the next awaiting adventure. If her heart knew nothing else it was to commit her life, heart, and soul to serving the world around her. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Fr. Bill Kindel of Fort Morgan; her parents, Rosalind & John Duckett of Manassas, VA; her siblings, Christopher, Sarah, Mary-Teresa, and Rebecca, also of VA; her daughter Rachael of Aurora; and her son Jeremiah (Charlotte) & grandsons Aden and Ethan of California. Cynthia's life will be celebrated at St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church in Aurora at 4pm on May 28th.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 24, 2019