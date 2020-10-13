Dale Archer, 96, longtime Fort Morgan area resident, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Valley View Villa. He was born in Akron, CO to Emery and Minnie (Strayer) Archer. Dale lived in Akron for 8 years before moving to Deer Trail for 14 years on the family farm. Following graduation from high school, Dale joined the US Navy, where he served as a gunner aboard the USS Iowa in the Pacific during WWII, including companies in the Marshall Islands, the Philippines, Okinawa, and the landing in Japan. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Fort Morgan to work in a small auto repair shop from 1945 to 1948. In 1947 he met and fell in love with Helen Goble and bought a home on South West St, where they raised their son, Robert Dale. They were married 40 years. Prior to retirement, Dale worked as a lineman for Morgan County REA, receiving many commendations. He also owned and operated Triple A Electric. He enjoyed "tinkering" with electrical items, going to garage sales, reading growing fruit trees in his huge garden, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; son, Robert Dale; his siblings, Royce, Goldie, Lloyd, Dolly, Pearl, Ruth, and Mary; and his parents. He is survived by his nephew, Tom Powell, Pat Moore, Steve, Bob, Gerry, Rick, and Terry Musgrave; his nieces, Carol Kunesack, Janice Becker, and Deb Musgrave. Graveside service and interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Heer Mortuary is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

