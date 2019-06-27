|
Dalene S. Zwirn, 61, died Monday, June 24, 2019, in Wiggins, CO, after a short battle with cancer. She was born June 30, 1957, in Wray, CO, to Delmar and Nada Zwirn. A 1976 graduate of Fort Morgan High School, Dale proudly worked as an over-the-road truck driver for more than 20 years. She enjoyed reading, yard work, and her dogs. She also loved being with family and friends. Survivors include her daughter, Angela Wagner-Gabbard, and son-in-law, Barry Gabbard, of Tucson, AZ; three grandchildren: Tyler Pedone, Aleksandria Gabbard and Wyatt Gabbard; two brothers: David Zwirn of Bridgeport, NE, and Rod Zwirn of Iliff, CO; and her mother, Nada Brown of Sterling, CO. She was preceded in death by her two sisters; Roberta Gebauer and Debra Davis as well as her father, Delmar Zwirn. A celebration of Dale's life will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Brush Church of the Nazarene, 26150 Hwy. 34, west of Brush. The Heer Mortuary & Crematory is entrusted with the cremation arrangements.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 27, 2019