Darlene Rohn Kobobel
Darlene Rohn Kobobel of Severance, Colorado, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born June 25, 1931, to Jacob and Katherine (Geisek) Rohn in Greeley. Darlene was one of eight children (Five brothers: Jacob, Henry, Raymond, Edward and Roland Rohn; and two sisters: Clara Kitzman and Edith Ewertz. She attended Old Trail School and Wiggins High School. Darlene married Harvey Kobobel on Jan. 18, 1952, and they began a country life together. Her love for the great outdoors and gardening led her to embrace all aspects of country life. Her retirement in Colorado provided many opportunities for trips accompanied by her children. She enjoyed driving trips to visit family and friends. A wonderful wife and devoted mother, Darlene's lasting legacy, however, are her four children Everett, Diane, Carol and Linda Kobobel; three grand children Jessica, Jeremy, and Joshua Kobobel; four great-grandchildren Joshua, Jesse, Hope, and Hannah Kobobel; and one sister Edith Ewertz. Darlene will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Viewing will be Dec. 10 from 2-5 p.m. at Heer Mortuary and memorial services will be at Immanuel Evangelical Church in Fort Morgan on Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heer Mortuaries & Crematory - Fort Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
