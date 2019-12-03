|
Long time resident of Fort Morgan, Darrell Graham, 82, died Thursday November 28, 2019 in North Carolina where he resided since 2010. Darrell endured dementia the last three years of his life but it never diminished his remarkable ability to enjoy life and laugh often. Darrell was born May 14th, 1937 in Fort Morgan, graduated from Fort Morgan High School, and met his wife-to-be, Loretta at a baseball game at Legion Field. They were wed in 1956 in Kennewick, Washington, then settled in Seattle where he worked for Boeing Corporation and their children Kent and Kelley were born. They moved back to Fort Morgan in the early 1960's and set about enjoying small town life. Darrell and Loretta owned and operated the iconic small-town, Mom n' Pop Grocery Store, North Side Grocery on North Main for many years and enjoyed serving the community. After the sale of North Side Grocery, Darrell served as Bridge Supervisor for Morgan County until he retired. For a time, he also had a chimney sweeping business. Darrell was a life member of the Elks Club and also a member of the Lions Club in Fort Morgan. He especially enjoyed serving as the evening Lions Club Tail Twister, where he raised considerable money for charity by finding ever more creative ways to fine his fellow Lions. Darrell was a skilled craftsman and woodworker and he never met a machine or engine he could not understand and fix. He enjoyed photography and the outdoors, but most of all he will be remembered for his sense of humor. Wherever Darrell went, good fun and his clever wit were close at hand. He appreciated jokes, his laugh was contagious, and he could make any activity fun. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruby Graham, a brother Dale Graham and a sister Effie Lawther. Darrell's wife of fifty-five years, Loretta, passed in 2011. Darrell is survived by a sister Norma Casey of Davenport, WA; a son, Kent Graham of New Bern, NC; a grandson, John Graham of Fort Morgan, CO, and a daughter and son-in-law, Kelley and Guy Westhoff of Pullman, WA. Darrell loved the outdoors and visited the Colorado mountains often, but it was the expanse of the prairie that nourished his soul. Per him and Loretta's wishes their ashes will be cast together to the grasslands they adored. In memory of Darrell, tell a joke, buy a friend a coke or coffee, hug your kids, kiss your wife, give your pet a treat, help a neighbor, and take a moment to appreciate the beauty all around - he would like that.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Dec. 3, 2019