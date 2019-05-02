|
|
David G. Enfante, 65, longtime Fort Morgan resident, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton with his family at his side after a near two-year battle with colon cancer. Dave was born in Fort Morgan on September 1, 1953 to Robert & Aleatha (Reich) Enfante. He attended area schools and graduated from Brush High School with the class of 1971. He worked as a mechanic in the oilfield for the majority of his life as owner/operator of Dave's Engines. Dave married Robin Hoffman on February 16, 2006 in Las Vegas. They made their home in Brighton from Fort Morgan 15 years ago. Dave was a retired Fort Morgan Volunteer Firefighter and as an avid boater he served as President of the West Morgan Boating Club for several years. He had a passion for VW Bugs and motorcycles, and loved his career as an oilfield mechanic. Dave loved spending time with family and friends, making it a point to be involved in the lives of his grandchildren, attending their numerous school activities and sporting events. Dave will be remembered as a man of compassion, always putting others before himself even if it meant helping a stranger in need on the roadside. He was blessed with a wonderful family and a multitude of friends that will miss him deeply. Dave most certainly had a good life and he lived it to the fullest. Left in his absence are his wife, Robin Enfante; his daughter, Jennifer Hartnell and her husband, Aaron of Great Falls, MT; his son, Jason Enfante and his wife, Jackie of Fort Morgan; his brother, Steven Enfante and his wife, Becky of Fort Morgan; his sisters, Linda Nelen of Laporte and Carol Cox and her husband, Jesse of Fort Collins; and his nine grandchildren, Kaitlyn Buchanan, Blaine Mese, Jason Enfante, A.J. Mese II, Kaydence Hartnell, Savanna Enfante, Gage Hartnell, Cami Windsheimer and Carli Windsheimer. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his grandparents, Juan & Mary Enfante and Adam & Madalan Reich. Visitation will be Friday, May 3rd from 4 - 6 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel, 225 E. Platte Ave. in Fort Morgan. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 4th at 11:00 AM, also at the chapel followed by a reception/luncheon at the American Legion, 121 Nelson Road in Fort Morgan. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Dave to Platte Valley Medical Center, 1600 Prairie Center Pkwy, Brighton, CO 80601
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 2, 2019