David James Moore, 42, was born July 27, 1976 in Fort Morgan, CO and placed in the loving arms of his parents, Pat & Jeannie (Doehling) Moore. David passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 at U.C. Health in Aurora and was placed in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family. David was a resident of Fort Morgan his entire life, attending all Fort Morgan schools, graduating with the class of '94. He worked alongside his Dad at the family business, Advanced Automotive for 20 years. He enjoyed listening to rock and roll, especially ZZ Top, watching drag racing and action movies. He liked to bowl and hunt for old cars with his Dad. He loved a good joke and the sunset at the end of the day. Survivors included his parents, Pat and Jeannie; Aunt Rita Rapue, Aunt Carol & Uncle Dion Barton, many cousins and friends, and a special second cousin, Blake Richardson. David was preceded in death by his brother, Tony; grandparents, Bill & Mary Moore and Wilfred & Betty Doehling; Uncle Terry, Uncle Steve, Aunt Linda, and Cousin Cheryl. He will be missed. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21st from 4-6 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 22nd at 2:00 PM, also at the Chapel. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan. Memorial Donations in David's name can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation or to Wiggins Community Church, 423 Dickson St., Wiggins, CO 80654.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 20, 2019