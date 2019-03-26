|
|
David Wayne Smith Jr., 59, of Miami Beach, Florida, passed away on March 11, 2019. David was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado, on May 21, 1959, to Wayne and Donna (Ververs) Smith. After graduating from Fort Morgan High School in 1977, David served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Nimitz from 1977 to 1981. After the Navy, he moved to Tampa, Florida, and worked for a Veterinary Clinic, where he received his Vet Technician training. David worked six years for Busch Gardens in Tampa as an animal keeper working with Chimpanzees. He graduated from the University of South Florida with a Bachelor's Degree in psychology. Moving then to Miami Beach, he worked as a social worker at a Miami hospital. He then went on to graduate from nursing school. David has worked at Jackson Memorial Hospital at the Holtz Pediatric Intensive Care Unit as a registered nurse for the past 15 years. Affectionately known as "Papi" by his co-workers, David's genunine caring nature for others and professionalism made him a valuable member of the P.I.C.U. David is survived by his partner of 38 years, Armand Le Beau, his parents, Wayne and Donna, grandmother Alice Ververs, sister Lori Harris, brother Eric Smith (Lynn Gamroth), neice Korin Mashek, nephews, Joshua Mashek, Cameron Mashek, Zach Mashek and Christopher Smith (Chanelle), and Rita & Juno, his much-loved cat and dog. He was preceded in death by grandparents Lucille and Elmer Smith, Paul Ververs and David Weimer. Memorial contributions may be made to PAWSecond Chance Rescue & Thrift Store, 103 Main St., Fort Morgan, CO 80701.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 26, 2019