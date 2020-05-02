David Wheeler
1964 - 2020
David Martin Wheeler, 56, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush, Colorado. He was born on March 9, 1964 to Harry and Dorothy Wheeler in Phillipsburg, Kansas. He moved to Brush with his family in 1969. David enjoyed fishing, listening to old rock music and attempting to speak Welsh. He also liked reminiscing about the past and being with his family. He is survived by one sister, Kathy (David) Bridges, and two brothers, Jeff (Diane) Wheeler and Andy (Shari) Wheeler all of Brush. He also leaves behind 3 nieces, 2 nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, Fred and Faye Wheeler, Evan and Annie Williams and several aunts and uncles. There will be a private family graveside service.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 2, 2020.
