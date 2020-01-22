|
After 94 wonderful years, Dean passed peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, January 17, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 603 Custer Street, Brush, Colorado. Dean was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn, his sister Joyce Temple, and brothers Wex, Paul and John. Dean is survived by his five children; Maren Christensen of Ft. Collins, Robert Christensen and his wife Jacque of Brush, Paul Christensen and his wife LeAnne of Snyder, MJ Rhoades and her husband Jon of Orchard, Marcia Parent and her husband Bill of Colorado Springs and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Dean was born December 16, 1925 in Brush, Colorado. One of five children to Ted and Sophie Christensen, he spent his childhood helping on the family farm and getting into mischief with his brothers and cousins. Dean served in the U.S. Navy from 1946-1948 prior to his marriage to Carolyn Mae Meyer of Hillrose in June of 1950. Dean and Carolyn settled on a homestead farm north of Snyder. Dean was blessed with a wonderful singing voice. He traveled to many towns in the region two or three nights a week calling dances. Anyone passing through Brush High School during the 70's and 80's had the pleasure of taking square dance lessons from Dean. Dean and Carolyn were avid dancers themselves and enjoyed any opportunity to kick up their heels. Dean and Carolyn were members of Bethlehem Lutheran church for more than 60 years. Along with Alberta Miller on the organ, Dean sang at countless memorial services, weddings and Christmas Eve services. Later in life, along with his son, Robert, he became an auctioneer. Dean and Robert specialized in farm, antique and household auctions. When he wasn't working on the farm, calling a square dance or coaxing a sell at an auction, Dean enjoyed playing golf at Bunker Hill and spending time with family and friends. You could find him on many a morning enjoying a cup of coffee and shooting the breeze at Crane's or Drover's. Dean will be remembered for the many lives he touched with his voice, his quick wit and gift of gab, his ice blue eyes and his indomitable spirit. Memorial contributions in support of Eben Ezer may be sent to Dean Christensen Memorial, c/o Heer Mortuary, 222 Cameron Street, Brush, CO 80723.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 22, 2020