Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Northern Colorado Crematory
700 8th St.
Greeley, CO
Dean Davis Obituary
Dean Leslie Davis, 84, of Greeley passed away from this life on Jan. 27, 2019, in Greeley. Dean was born in Limon, Colorado to Ora Marvin Davis & Lena Troyer on July 3, 1934. He married twice. First, to Annetta Michael for 12 years and then to Cora Jean Whittaker for 47 years. Dean was born to a farmer, grew up to join the U.S. Marines, and then worked for a telecom with many different names for over 30 years until he retired and moved to Morgan County. While there, he worked for the Sugar Factory for a year and was acting president of the library advisement board for several years. He socialized by joining Star Gym and going for morning coffee with his wife to McDonalds, where they sat and visited at the 'old codgers chat wall'. He was an avid reader all his life, liked working out, was an artist in several mediums including wood, metal and rock and loved to travel. He never got lost, just found new roads to explore. Dean is survived by his wife; children, Deanet, Jard, Kelly (Marion) Davis, Dana (Terry) Stencil, Gail (Denny) Gridley, Robin (Wayne) Everett, Phillip (Mona) Whittaker, Ria (Owen) Schaeffer, and a large loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 siblings, first wife Annetta, Krystine Benson, and Jennifer Cox. A Celebration of his Life will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Northern Colorado Crematory located at 700 8th St., Greeley. To leave condolences with Dean's family visit NCCcremation.com
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 14, 2019
