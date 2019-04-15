|
Deborah Lee Loose passed away peacefully in her home on April 11, 2019 surrounded by her friends and family. She was born n Holyoke Colorado in January,1950 to Dale and Bonnie Burt. She graduated from Brush High School and married the love of her life Ed. Her love and memory live on in her husband Ed, her son Dave Loose and his wife Peggy, her brother Dennis Burt and his wife Cheryl and her sister Diane Stewart. Her dad Dale, her mom Bonnie and her brother in law Jon Stewart were waiting for her when she passed. Deb was a lifelong member of the Brush community, working incredibly hard as a wife, a mom and to help keep the lights on, a dental assistant. She always had a smile on her face and was ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. She was a member of the Brush United Methodist Church and Xi Gamma Sorority. She passionately volunteered in most aspects of the church and was a total activity planner for her sorority sisters. Her signature is a contagious sense of humor coupled with creativiy. To her husband she was his enduring love, she was the strongest, most giving woman her son ever knew and her friends considered her extremely loyal and caring. She loved to build things and her home is filled with the wonderful crafts and furniture that she built with her husband Ed and friends. She was a fixture at the Brush Community Cupboard and ran it better than any most generals run armies. She loved to grow flowers and plants in her back yard and then simply soak in natures beauty. She loved to travel with friends, experiencing all America had to offer in beauty but especially in food which she would then go home and recreate. Most of all though, she was loved by everyone who knew her. She will be missed terribly by those who loved her and we all know that God has gotten a very special person who will be more that willing to help him out any way she can. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Brush United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers family prefers memorial gifts be given to the Brush Community Cupboard c/o the Brush United Methodist Church. The Heer Mortuary & Crematory is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 15, 2019