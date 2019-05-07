|
Dennis (Andy) Anderson, a long-time Ft. Morgan resident passed away suddenly while returning from a hunting trip in Hot Springs, SD. Andy was born in Canton, Ohio on February 27, 1946, to Dale and Iris Anderson. He worked as a biologist for the Department of Interior, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He was the director of the Fish Disease Control Center in Ft. Morgan. Andy was a loving husband to Carol and a devoted father to their children Tifni Schlundt of St. Louis, MO, Todd of St. Johns, FL, and Thad of Ft. Collins, CO. Andy and Carol have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother, Alan of Bridgeport, WV, and his sister Linda Salmon of Carmel, IN. He was preceded in death by his brother Gary, and son-in-law Mike Schlundt. He leaves his dear friends, Rodger Stark and Duane Fritzler. There will be a brief memorial at Heer Mortuary on Thursday, May 9, at 10:30 a.m. with lunch to follow at St. Charles the Martyr Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service: Division of Bird Habitat Conservation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, 5275 Leesburg Pike, MS-MB, Falls Church, VA 22041-3803.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 7, 2019