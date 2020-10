Or Copy this URL to Share

Dennis Reed Lowen 63, passed away, surrounded by family on October 20th 2020. Dennis was a dedicated husband, father and a friend to many. He always had a smile, quick with a joke and a very kind hearted man. Funeral will be held on Tuesday October 27th 2020 at Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan at 2:00 PM.

