Dolly Mae Smith, 81, died June 28, 2019 at Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan. She was born January 24, 1938 in Yuba City, CA to Harry & Polly (Skyles) Winters. She married Albert Duane Smith on February 14, 1956. Dolly moved from Brighton to Brush five years ago to live with her son and daughter-in-law. Dolly was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Brighton. Dolly is survived by her son, Aaron and his wife, Brenda of Brush; and her daughters, Betty Ann Boal and her husband, Neal of Brighton and Christy Halterman and her husband, Bob of Westminster; her twin sister, Polly Henderson and her husband, Gary of Pinehurst, ID, and sister, Wilma Justus of Arizona, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; brothers, Raymond Winters and Harry Winters; sister, Ida Faye Womack; infant sister, Betty Ann Winters; and her grandson, Adam Duane Smith. Graveside interment services will be in Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver on Monday, July 15th at 1:00 PM.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 13, 2019