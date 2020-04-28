|
Stacia Annan, 62, of Brush, CO, passed away on April 24, 2020, in Aurora, CO. Memorial services will be held at a later date, to be determined by her family. Stacia was born on March 16, 1958, in Boulder, CO, to Stacey and Beverly (Reinhardt) Humphries. She attended school in Sterling, CO, graduating from Sterling High School in 1976. Those lucky enough to know her will remember her as a loving, compassionate, and gentle person. Stacia had a warmth that could be felt by all in her presence, a generous heart that gave freely to those in need of love, and an infectious laugh that created joy wherever she went. She had a way of making people feel loved, comfortable, and cared for that will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In 2016, Stacia married Bill Annan, of Brush. A rekindling of an elementary school love, Stacia and Bill's relationship quickly became a story of devotion, affection, and selflessness. Whether at their home or travelling, the two of them loved to be in each other's company. Devoted and loving parents, Stacia and Bill were proud to combine their two families and love each other's children as their own. Stacia was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents James and Jennie Reinhardt, and her sister Debbie Aucoin. She is survived by her husband Bill Annan; children Ryan and Cindy Clark, Travis and Shelly Annameier, Dave Marin, Ryan and Hailey Annan, and Callie Marin and Kyle Brekel; sister Kelly Vigen; parents-in-law Jack and Florence Annan; sister-in-law Sherry Annan-Talbott and husband Rodd; lifelong best friend Kim Larson and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her grandson Brayden Clark, and her soon-to-be grandson, Jackson Annan, who she was very excited to welcome into the world this June. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Stacia Annan Memorial Fund c/o Heer Mortuary 222 Cameron Street, Brush, CO 80723.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 28, 2020