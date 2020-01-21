|
|
D. Donald Schoemaker, DDS, longtime Fort Morgan dentist, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland following a short illness. He was born May 11, 1930, in Scotia, NE to Irvin & Elsie Schoemaker. Don married Barbara Ashley on June 30, 1950, in Scotia, NE. He graduated from the University of Nebraska School of Dentistry in 1953. Following his graduation, Don served in the US Navy until his honorable discharge in 1955. The Schoemakers moved to Fort Morgan in 1956, where Don practiced dentistry for 43 years. Don was a member of the Fort Morgan United Methodist Church, Oasis Lodge #67 AF & AM in Fort Morgan, the Rocky Mountain Consistory, and the El Jebel Shrine. He was a life member of the Fort Morgan Lions Club, and Elks Lodge #1153. He was involved in several professional dental organizations including the American Dental Association (Life Member), The International College of Dentists (Life Member), Colorado Dental Association (Past President), and the Pierre Fauchard Dental Academy. He served on the Fort Morgan City Council from 1978-1982. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, skiing, playing cards, and watching all sports, especially football, basketball and golf. He enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed spending time at his Estes Park home. His favorite activity was spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Barbara; 2 children Jeane Schoemaker-Motley and her husband Josh, and Neil Schoemaker and his wife, Jodie; and 5 grandchildren, Collin Goetz and Ashlyn Goetz, of Denver, and Lauryn Motley, Andrew Schoemaker and Kathryn Schoemaker, all of Fort Morgan. He was preceded in death by 1 brother, 3 sisters, and his parents. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10:30 AM at the Fort Morgan United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be in Serenity Falls Columbarium. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Dr. D. Donald Schoemaker Memorial Fund c/o the Heer Mortuary. Gifts will be forwarded to the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine and the Fort Morgan United Methodist Church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 21, 2020