Donald Dewayne Butterfield, 67, Passed away on November12, 2020 In Loveland Colorado at UHC of the Rockies. Donald was born November 8, 1953 to Marvin Butterfield and Donna Rusch in Fort Morgan and spent his childhood helping on the family farm. He enrolled in the Navy in January 1973, where he was a Boil Tech during the Vietnam War. Donald served until the Spring of 1974 when he was honorably discharged, returning home to, once again, help on the family farm. On March 9,1977 he was united in marriage to Esther Trumbull. They lived in Fort Morgan and started their family. In 1983, Donald went on to obtain his G.E.D.; walking the stage with his wife, Esther Butterfield; his mother-In-law, Marry Trumbull; and two nephews, Vaughn Russell and Del Stone. Donald enjoyed his time fishing, trucking, mechanicing, marksmanship, and spending time with his loved ones. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Butterfield,) who died in infancy); his father, Mavin Butterfield, his mother, Donna Rose; his sister, Diane Bernstien; and his wife, Esther Butterfield. Donald is survived by his daughter, Monica Greathouse of Minnesota; and his sons, Donald Butterfield of Greeley, Scotty Butterfield of Omaha, NE., and Jonathan Butterfield of Alliance, NE; his brothers, Danny Butterfield of Alabama and Dewey of Amarillo, TX; as well as four grandkids, six great grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Thursday, November 19th at 10:00 AM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store