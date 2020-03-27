|
|
Donald James Goggins Jr. "Don", 71, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 surrounded by his family in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Don was born April 3, 1948 in Billings, Montana to Donald and Modesta (Genova) Goggins. The family moved from Billings, Montana to Cheyenne, Wyoming during the time the three children were born. Eventually the family relocated to Denver, Colorado to set down roots and give the kids a better opportunity for growth. Don was a graduate of North Denver High School in 1966, where he excelled in playing basketball and performing music. He was notorious for always being seen either carrying around his saxophone or a basketball. Don was awarded a full-ride scholarship to play basketball as a Maverick at Mesa State College in Alamosa, Colorado, where he studied to be a coach and physical education instructor. Before completing his degree, Don was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War where he was stationed in Korea and attained the rank of Specialist 4 while working as a Missile Crewman. Don was honorably discharged after serving two years, earning the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the National Defense Service Medal, as well as Marksmanship badges for the M-14 (expert) and M-16 (sharpshooter). After the service, Don met and fell madly in love with the love of his life, Cindy (Roberts) and they were married in 1986. Don was a long time resident of Morgan County and was widely known for being a business owner of Country Liquors with his wife Cindy for sixteen years as they raised their daughter, Emily. Don was also known as a hardworking entrepreneur, skilled in the trades of being a plumber, electrician, landscaper, maintenance man, and construction worker. He always demonstrated the best customer service, with a mentality of treating clients like family. Don later came out of retirement, serving as the Manager for the local Elks Lodge Post #1143 for two years, working as Bar Manager and Event Manager. Most recently, Don worked as a Groundsman at Eagles Nest Ranch & Hemingway Lodge Golf Course. Don was a gifted woodworker where he explored his hobby of whittling and painting three dimensional wood pieces he collected from his travels that resembled native artifacts. His artwork was influenced by his passion for indigenous designs developed at an early age from growing up on an Indian reservation. He enjoyed collecting and working on classic cars, staying up to date with politics and the news, working outdoors, watching sports, and spending time with his family. Don will always be remembered as a loving husband, and loving father, with a down to earth friendly personality, his infectious sense of humor, and his undying faith devoted to God. Don is preceded in death by his wife; Cindy Goggins, daughter; Angelica Goggins, and his father; Donald Goggins. He is survived by his daughter; Emily Goggins and her fiance Gavin Marshall of Fort Morgan, girlfriend; Rafaelita Luna of Wiggins, mother; Modesta Goggins of Denver, sister; Jennie Goggins and her husband Frank Sullivan of Golden, brother; Vincent Goggins and his wife Andrea Allen Goggins of Denver, niece; Virginia Kolinske and husband Mark of Michigan, niece; Jessica Sigler of Littleton, nephew; Mason Roberts and his wife Kristina of Fairplay, great nephew; Ben Kennedy of Denver, great nephew; Mason Fiel of Michigan, great niece; Ashley Culver of Michigan, and great niece; Elizabeth Sigler of Littleton. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Plains and the VA Hospital of Cheyenne, Wyoming staff for their effort and dedication. Private family services will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Plans for a public Celebration of Life in Morgan County to be announced at a later date. For updates follow Don's Memorial Facebook Page at: https://www.facebook.com/celebrateDJGJR While not expected, contributions may be sent to 230 Grant Street in Fort Morgan, CO 80701. "Enjoy the little things in life. For one day you may look back and realize they were the big things. All is well."
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 27, 2020