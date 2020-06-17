Donald was born in Brush, Colorado to Leonard E. Keagy and Irene Solt Keagy. He grew up in Fort Morgan, Colorado, graduated from Colorado State University in 1959 with a degree in Veterinary Medicine and married Nancy Perrenoud in 1962. He practiced veterinary medicine in Brush, Colorado for two years and in Apple Valley, California for 40 years, as well as served in the U.S. Army for two years in Fort Worth, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; two sons, Barry (Karen Thiesen) and Rick (Leticia Piña); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

