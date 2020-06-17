Donald M. Keagy DVM
1935 - 2020
Donald was born in Brush, Colorado to Leonard E. Keagy and Irene Solt Keagy. He grew up in Fort Morgan, Colorado, graduated from Colorado State University in 1959 with a degree in Veterinary Medicine and married Nancy Perrenoud in 1962. He practiced veterinary medicine in Brush, Colorado for two years and in Apple Valley, California for 40 years, as well as served in the U.S. Army for two years in Fort Worth, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; two sons, Barry (Karen Thiesen) and Rick (Leticia Piña); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
Sending sincere sympathy to family. Geninne Moessner Walker
Geninne Moessner Walker
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
Dr. Keagy was a very special person and a great vet! The world was blessed by his presence. Our sympathies go out to his family. We loved to listen to his flying stories and adventures!
Robert and Vicki Kirk
June 13, 2020
Nancy,
Don was a good friend / neighbor / vet for ALL of our animals...we sure appreciated all & the years living next door to you guys.
Hope your wonderful memories will help you thru this difficult time.
I'm now living in Longview, WA..
sharing a home with our oldest daughter & doing well for an old lady. Take care of yourself.
Mary E Baker
Friend
June 13, 2020
Dear Mrs Keagy and Family,

Dr. Kraft was a true gentleman. I remember him as a youngster growing up in Apple Valley. Our small town had many wonderful residents but Dr. Keagy was at the top of our list.
Cindy (Dudley) Richmeier
Friend
June 13, 2020
Ear Nancy and family. We will always remember Don with a grateful heart and a smile. He was always there when we needed him, we shared some fun times together playing volleyball ball and raising our kids too. Our love and prayers go out to you all.
Dennis, Susan & our Marshall Family
Friend
