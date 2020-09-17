Donna Drummond

Donna Jean Drummond, 80, passed away, with her family at her side, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. She was born November 16, 1939 in Edgewater, Colorado to Albert and Audrey (Miller) Coven. She married John D. Drummond on June 30, 1957 in Boulder, Colorado. Donna was an active member of the First Christian Church in Fort Morgan. She liked to cook, craft and garden, and was also active in the community as a victim's advocate for the sheriff's office, a volunteer at Colorado Plains Medical Center, and in earlier years an EMT in Pine, Colorado. Survivors include her husband John of Wiggins, children, Mark Drummond (Rachel) of Lakewood, Kenneth Drummond (Kathy) of Brighton, and Kris Drummond who lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, brothers, Alan Coven (Gail) of Snead Oregon, and Dale Coven (Cindy) of Aurora, 6 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and she taught them all the simple joys of time with family. She was preceded in death by her parents. There will be private memorial services at a later date.

