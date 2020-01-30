|
Donna Jean Hudson Rockwell was born on January 22nd, 1940 in Fort Morgan, Colorado to Wesley and Clara Hudson. She died on January 28th, 2020 in Brush, Colorado. She was 80 years old.
Donna was a sweet and precious soul who brought great joy to her children and all who knew her. Her capacity for love and compassion outshone most. Donna spent much of her childhood in her beloved mountains of the Poudre Canyon spending summers with her grandparents in the cabin that her grandfather, Charles Kimsey, built by hand. While raising a family, Donna and Bob built an RV out of a bread truck and camped almost every weekend for years with their 3 children.In later years, Donna and her husband, Bob, would travel in their RV thru the Colorado mountains and throughout the west, at times taking four little granddaughters with them! They also traveled extensively overseas to destinations such as Israel, Europe, Singapore and Hong Kong. Her children and grandchildren are forever grateful for the love of the outdoors and a passion for travel that was instilled in them all.
Donna and Bob were long time members of Life Fellowship in Fort Morgan, Colorado. They also spent 17 years living in Loveland, Colorado where they also made many life long friends.
Donna is survived by her brother, Robert Hudson, of Fort Morgan, Colorado. She leaves behind three children, Sam (DeTerri) Rockwell of Denver, Colorado, Jeff (Donna) Rockwell of Thornton, Colorado and Cathleen (Dennis) Rockwell-Zoss of Fort Collins Colorado. In addition, four granddaughters, Grace (Seth) Rockwell of Denver, Jasmine (Aron) Nix of Denver, Faith (AJ) Brandt of Johnstown, Alexandra (Loreto) Vialpando of Boise, Idaho and a great granddaughter, Adria.
The family would like to acknowledge Kathy Claywell, a dear, longtime family friend and full time caregiver for the last 4.5 years of Donna's life. Without her love and care for mom, her quality of life would surely not have been nearly as blessed and lovely.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rockwell Junior, her parents, Wesley and Clara Hudson, her only sister, Martha, a brother Jim and a brother Ronald.
If you would like to make contributions in her name, you may donate to the .
There will be a memorial service for Donna at the Rialto Theatre in Loveland Colorado on Saturday. February 8th at 1 p.m. There is a garage downtown close to the venue for additional parking if needed.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 30, 2020