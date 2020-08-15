Doris departed from this life to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020. After a short courageous battle with cancer, she passed away surrounded by her loving family including her husband Jim.
Survived by her four brothers and one sister, her daughters, Sharon Renshaw and Sandy Baack, six grandchildren & three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Suki Morgan & six brothers.
Born on March 3, 1930 on the Bender family farm in Pennsylvania (PA). As the oldest daughter, she learned the value of hard work and responsibility. She loved her time in the one room schoolhouse learning about the world.
At the age of 14, in rural PA tradition, she was finished with school to help manage the household. At the age of 21, she decided she wanted to be a teacher.
After completing her high school education, she attended Eastern Mennonite University and then Goshen College to complete her degree in Education. She began her career in Indiana then taught at Green Acres Elementary in Ft. Morgan for many years. Her passion for teaching kept her substituting into her 80's- her career in education spanned over 30 years.
Doris' spiritual journey brought her to become a non-denominational believer- her faith was strong.
Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, spending time with family along with gameday get-togethers with her friends.
She will be remembered for her bright smile, kind heart and passion for life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
