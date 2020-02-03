|
|
Doris Irene McEwen, 80, of Log Lane Village, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home. Doris was born in Brush on January 16, 1940 to Fred and Charolette (Smalling) Greenwood. Doris grew up going to Weldon Valley schools where she graduated. Doris loved to spend her time at home. In her most recent years, she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and her animals. Her dog, Maggie was her dearest companion. Doris also loved watching old movies. Some of her favorites included Gunsmoke and the Lone Ranger. She also liked to frequent fleamarkets and complete crossword puzzles. Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Danny McEwen; her three brothers, Charles "Chuck" Greenwod, Loyd Greenwod, and Harvey Greenwood; and one grandson, Cody. Survivors include her five sons; Mike (Patricia) Porter of Irving, TX, Jeff Eikenberg and Randy Eikenberg, both of Fort Morgan, Cory (Shelly) Eikenberg of Wiggins and Brian (Jeannie) Eikenberg of Greely. Doris is also survived by ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A memorial service will be Friday, Febuary 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Services will conclude at the chapel. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 3, 2020