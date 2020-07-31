Doris Mae Weber, 91, life resident of Fort Morgan, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Valley View Villa Nursing Home in Fort Morgan after 4 years at the Bee Hive Assisted Living. She was born June 4, 1929, in Fort Morgan to Arthur and Ruth Devore. Doris married Richard Weber on November 5, 1950. He passed away on November 9, 1992. Survivors include her children Ruth Ann (Greg) Bruny of Fort Collins, CO; Joyce (Fred) VonFeldt of Fort Morgan, CO; Richard Weber Jr. of Stockton, IL; sister, June Kelso of Rolling Meadows, IL; 8 grandchildren, Lester (Amber) VonFeldt, Scot (Stephanie) VonFeldt, Tim (Jessica) Bruny, Vanessa (Beau) Meyer, Jill VonFeldt, Lori (Miguel) Lopez, Alexandria Deal and Abigail Weber; 15 great grandchildren, Courtney Flesher, Wyat VonFeldt, Adrianna Riley, McKenna VonFeldt, Ashlynn Riley, Kolby VonFeldt, AJ VonFeldt, Lucas Meyer, Andrew Lopez, Delaney Bruny, Kinsleigh Bruny, Lexxi Meyer, Ella Lopez, Kaleb Lopez and Addy Austin. She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Eugene Devore; sisters, Dorothy Younkin, Darlene Kennedy and Louise Nuss; and her parents. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. She & Rich dairy-farmed for over 40 years in Fort Morgan. She spent many years giving of herself to United Methodist Women, being the church cookie lady and serving on the church kitchen crew. She also was the United Way Volunteer of the Year for 2010 because of her work with Caring Ministries. Doris' helping hand will be greatly missed in the Fort Morgan community. She loved to read, embroidery, quilt and crochet. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her most prized possessions. A funeral service will be held at the United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 1, at 10:30am for immediate family only due to Covid-19 restrictions. Immediately following there will be a cemetery service open to all friends and community at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial gifts can be sent to the United Methodist Church, 117 East Bijou, Fort Morgan, CO 80701 in the name of Doris M. Weber.

